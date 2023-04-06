Tottenham Hotspur are looking to tie down the future of their 19-year-old winger, Romaine Mundle, in north London ahead of the summer.

Are Spurs in a crisis?

There is a lot going on behind the scenes in north London currently with the club having recently lost their manager and director of football.

And on the pitch, things are not much better with the Lilywhites now having gone six away games across all competitions without a victory.

Their last win away from home came back in January when they faced the Championship side Preston North End in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile, the club have the ongoing headache of whether Harry Kane will put pen to paper on a new deal to secure his foreseeable future in north London.

However, there is another name the club are seemingly looking to tie down in N17 and that is the 19-year-old prospect, Mundle.

The youngster's contract with Spurs is set to expire at the end of the campaign, but talks are believed to be ongoing to extend his stay.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, journalist Alasdair Gold has claimed the club are working to secure the future of one of their young talents despite him still waiting to make his senior debut:

(42:00) "His contract runs out this summer, Spurs don't have any more options to take on it. There have been discussions and conversations about extending it.

"But like I say, he's now kind of up there in the first-team. Spurs see him as a part of their long-term future. I guess they've just got to convince him that that can actually happen."

Is Spurs the best place for Mundle to develop?

Tottenham currently have two academy products playing in their starting XI in the form of Kane and Oliver Skipp who is stepping in for the injured Rodrigo Bentancur.

However, the midfielder is the latest of the academy products to make a real impact on the first team having now racked up 73 appearances for the Lilywhites (via Transfermarkt).

The likes of Alfie Devine have featured on the Spurs bench this season, but his only senior minutes have come in the FA Cup against Portsmouth.

So it will be interesting to see whether Mundle is keen to commit his future to the north London side given he is still yet to be given an opportunity like Devine.

The youngster has recently featured in the matchday squad in the games against Nottingham Forest and Everton, however, his only minutes have come in the youth sides (via Transfermarkt).

With this in mind, perhaps the managerial situation could bear a big influence on the 19-year-old's decision with a manager in the mold of Antonio Conte clearly not the best figure to work under for the youth players.

Whereas, if Spurs were to bring in a manager like Mauricio Pochettino who puts a lot of trust in youth, it could prove a positive factor that could see Mundle tie his future down to north London.