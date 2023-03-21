Tottenham Hotspur could potentially look to make Thomas Tuchel their successor for Antonio Conte with the Italian expected to be handed his marching orders.

When could Conte be sacked?

There was an expectation that the Italian manager would cut his ties with the north London club at the end of the season when his contract runs out.

However, reports over the last 24 hours have suggested he may not make it until then to make the decision for himself with Daniel Levy set to sack him.

A number of managers are believed to have been shortlisted by Fabio Paratici ahead of Conte's potential departure and one of them is the former Chelsea manager, Tuchel.

Speaking on the House of Champions YouTube channel, journalist Fabrizio Romano has admitted the German manager is one to keep an eye on over the coming weeks:

"I would keep an eye also on the final name, and it's Thomas Tuchel, because Tuchel wants to return, too. Tuchel can't wait to be back as soon as possible in football.

"And so at the moment, there are no contacts, but the relationship between his agent and Tottenham is excellent."

Should Spurs hire Tuchel?

Tuchel has certainly enjoyed success at Chelsea having won the London club the Champions League back in 2020 along with a handful of cups from his time at Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain.

And in terms of Tottenham's current set-up, the 49-year-old could be viewed as someone who could slot straight into the club having played with a similar formation during his time at Chelsea.

So in that sense, Tuchel could potentially offer Levy an instant replacement for Conte and provide the Spurs players with a fresh voice whilst not making huge changes with 10 games remaining.

However, there have been suggestions that Tuchel may feel there are better jobs potentially set to come available for him over the coming months.

And that could well be seen as Tuchel holding a similar perspective as Conte in that he may be settling for Spurs.

That is something which Spurs fans will surely not want with their next manager needing to be fully committed to the cause with a project seemingly on their hands.

A big task is seemingly on the hands of the next Spurs manager and it will be interesting to see - if Conte is sacked - if someone is keen to take the reins for the remaining 10 games other than Ryan Mason.