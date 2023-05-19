Tim Steidten is one of the candidates Tottenham Hotspur are looking at to take up their vacant director of football role, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

The club found themselves in a far from ideal-situation as director Fabio Paratici was handed a global ban from footballing activities following his involvement in a scandal at Juventus, and with the club also searching for a new manager, they need to make an appointment as soon as possible.

It is currently unclear who will take the job as Spurs' director of football, but whoever is appointed will likely play a large part in choosing the club's next manager.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano revealed that Steitden is one of three names being considered.

"The first step has to be to pick the new director. So Daniel Levy, the chairman, is working to have a new director of football at the club and then the situation will be clarified for the new manager," he stated.

"So from what I understand, Tim Steidten, who was director at Bayer Leverkusen, is in the three-man candidate list to become the new Tottenham director."

What could Steidten bring to Spurs?

The German departed Bayer Leverkusen in March, and is available to start immediately should Spurs choose him as Paratici's replacement.

His experience at Leverkusen comes following the links between Spurs and Xabi Alonso. Steidten was present when Alonso was handed his managerial role at the club, but it seems as if the Spaniard has ruled himself out of the running.

Steidten was instrumental in bringing talented young players to Leverkusen, with the likes of Jeremie Frimpong, Moussa Diaby and Edmund Tapsoba flourishing since their arrivals at the club.

He was the head of scouting at Leverkusen until his promotion to a sporting director role last summer, and his track record in player identification could be appealing to Spurs.

With Harry Kane's future uncertain, Spurs face a big summer ahead as they attempt to rebuild their squad, and targeting young talents may be the best route for the Lilywhites.

If he does join Spurs, then he could raid his former club for some of their stars, and Piero Hincapie is a player who had previously been linked with a move to North London.

It is unclear if the German is keen on the job, or who he will look at in terms of a managerial appointment if he is chosen by Daniel Levy as the director to help fix the current mess Spurs are in.