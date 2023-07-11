The transfer season is a mixed time for managers. On the one hand, it's their chance to link up with players they've always dreamed of working with. On the other, however, they are occasionally left with the decision of banishing players to the U23s, or watching on as a brutal transfer request is slammed on their desk first thing on a Monday morning.

Some handle it better than others when it comes to the questions surrounding a player's future, too. Whilst some managers keep their cards close to their chest, others opt for the killer approach of throwing the departing player out the door in incredibly public fashion.

In the case of Ange Postecoglou, he has handled things very well when it comes to the rumours linking Harry Kane with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

What did Ange Postecoglou say?

Speaking in his first press conference, Postecoglou joked about how long it took him to be asked about Kane, claiming that his staff has a sweepstake running regarding it.

He told Hayters TV: “So it's question three, it was [to ask about] Harry, was it? Okay, we were running a pool with the coaches. I think Mile Jedinak won actually.

"I had over six because I thought you’d care more about me than Harry.”

The witty response, which received laughs around the room, came after the new Spurs boss held a pool with his coaching staff on how many questions it would take for a journalist to ask about Kane. The Australian lost by some distance, as it took just three questions for the star striker's future to come into the conversation.

Going on to speak about the rebuild needed at Tottenham Hotspur, the former Celtic manager said, via The Guardian: "When there is resistance, it slows the process down. What I’ve made clear is it won’t change the process, it won’t change me.

"It’ll maybe derail it for a little bit but it won’t derail it for long because I won’t allow it. The quicker they jump on the train, the quicker we’ll get to our destination.”

How many career goals does Kane have?

Kane's importance to Spurs cannot be reiterated enough, but if you need reminding, it's key to note that the England captain has scored 354 senior career goals, with 280 of those coming for the North London club. The fact is, he has been one of the best in his position for a number of years, and is one of the best strikers in Premier League history.

So, with that said, if Postecoglou was forced to replace Kane this summer, it would be no easy task, especially given Spurs' lack of European football next season.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports, Bayern Munich have made a second bid of €80m (£68.32m), plus add-ons for the Spurs striker, who reportedly wants to make the move.

As things stand, Kane has just one year left on his current contract at the club, and could leave for free next summer. From a Spurs perspective, losing their star man would potentially be a disaster, but losing him for free could be catastrophic too.

This could explain why, according to The Telegraph, Kane will be offered a mammoth £400k-p/w contract if he does commit his future to Spurs.

The rebuild needed in North London could be funded by the striker's potential move away. Though, with plenty of twists left in the current transfer window, we may well see Kane opt to stay put in the Premier League.