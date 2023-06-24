Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, who could be an astute alternative to Bayer Leverkusen centre-half Edmond Tapsoba.

What's the latest on Aymeric Laporte to Tottenham?

According to 90min, Spurs have identified their top defensive target in the Bundesliga Burkina Faso ace, though mounting interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United could throw a spanner in the works.

Laporte has been a stalwart for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City since signing for £57m in 2018 but has fallen down the pecking order and has subsequently been touted for a £40m departure from the Etihad Stadium.

The Spain international has two years remaining on his Citizens deal but new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou will be determined to catch his man after a disastrous defensive year in the top flight.

Should Tottenham sign Aymeric Laporte?

Laporte is one of the most distinguished and illustrious centre-backs in the history of English football, having completed the treble this season to take his trophy haul in Manchester to five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and the Champions League.

The French-born Spain star has made 179 appearances across all competitions for the Sky Blues, but after starting just 11 times in the top flight this year, he might feel that his time under Guardiola's wing is at an end.

The 29-year-old has been hailed as the "best left-central defender in the world" by his club manager, but with his diminishing amount of action on the pitch, compounded by news of the club's vested interest in RB Leipzig sensation Josko Gvardiol, searching for new pastures might be the best option.

And at Spurs he would cement his name as a first-rate star, spearheading the resurgence from the back and complementing Postecoglou's possession-based style, with club chairman Daniel Levy saying: "Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play."

As per FBref, the 22-cap colossus ranks among the top 4% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 3% for pass completion, and the top 1% for passes attempted, progressive passes and progressive carries per 90 - evidently, he holds his own with the ball at his feet.

Currently on £120k-per-week, Laporte could even be an affordable option for the Lilywhites, who crave some defensive fortitude after a fraught campaign that bore no European qualification and a dismal defensive record to better only Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest and the three relegated outfits.

But the pass master would also serve to make Ivan Perisic's creative game unplayable, with the Croatian gem sealing a move to north London from Inter on a free transfer last year.

Perisic frequented the left flank throughout the 22/23 term, scoring once and registering 12 assists from 44 matches, and with a coveted layer of assurance from someone of Laporte's ilk, who has averaged 1.8 tackles and 3.4 clearances across the duration of his career - via WhoScored - his playmaking prowess would only improve, especially considering Postecoglou's emphasis on versatile full-backs.

Especially since the 34-year-old veteran already ranks among the top 1% of positional peers for assists and the top 9% for shot-creating actions per 90; impressive metrics, and that's with a shoddy defensive foundation to build from.

Especially given a first-rate skill of the "beast" that is Laporte is playing out from the back - something that is an intrinsic component to a Pep Guardiola system - could add a whole new dimension to a Spurs team desperate for a route back to prominence, his signature must surely be sought this summer.

And if Levy and Postecoglou can pull it off, Tottenham could craft a successful season for themselves and expunge the poignancy of a calamitous campaign.