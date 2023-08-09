Highlights

As Harry Kane’s future in North London remains uncertain, Tottenham Hotspur may turn their attentions to Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson. Ryan Taylor of the Daily Express has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about just how likely this transfer is.

What does the future hold for Brennan Johnson?

Replacing Harry Kane is a nigh-on impossible task, hence why the rumoured fee for Tottenham’s attacking star is so high, despite the fact his contract is soon to expire. It would be ridiculous to think that Brennan Johnson would be directly filling the Kane-sized void but he could prove to be a worthy option in the frontline alongside the likes of Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-Min.

The Daily Mail have previously reported that the new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is interested in Johnson and could pull the trigger on a deal. Forest are rumoured to have priced Johnson at, at least £50 million, something which doesn’t seem to have deterred the Tottenham hierarchy.

Following on from a very cash heavy 2022 summer, the Reds may need to move on one or two key assets. At the heart of that could be their prized asset, Brennan Johnson, who has been hailed as a "top player".

Brentford were another club keeping tabs on the winger but they saw a £35 million bid rejected in the last couple of weeks. The Bees have already broken their transfer record once when they brought Nathan Collins in from Wolves and so any renewed interest in the Welshman would see them break it again.

“If Kane goes, I know Johnson isn’t the same kind of player as him, but I think Tottenham are going to have to sign more diverse attacking options.

“I think that will be the way to deal with losing Kane. I don't think you're going to replace someone like Kane, so you're better off having different options in changing the style.

“From what I understand their interest is actually very, very credible in Johnson.

“That said, there are other clubs in for Johnson, not least Brentford who have had a club record £35 million bid rejected.

“But there are other teams in the mix from the Premier League for Johnson as well. So I think that could be one to watch.”

Where would the Nottingham Forest ace fit in at Tottenham?

As previously mentioned, there are much more differences than similarities between Harry Kane and Brennan Johnson. For starters, the former is far more experienced and is also a recognized centre forward.

Tottenham have been heavily reliant on Kane’s goals for a number of years, meaning that Johnson would arrive and have to hit the ground running. That being said, James Maddison, Richarlison and Kulusevski are a few attacking players who have a number of years left in them. Between them all, they could tally together to go some way to replacing Kane’s output.

Spurs may have underperformed in 2022/23 but that didn’t stop the English icon from scoring 30 Premier League goals. Meanwhile, in his first season in the top flight, Johnson scored eight and assisted three in just under 3,000 minutes. This may not be on the level of the man who he would be replacing but it is a sign of things to come.