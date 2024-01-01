With the arrival of the new year, Tottenham Hotspur will be desperate to kick on and push for a place in the top four after an impressive 3-1 win over Bournemouth yesterday. Ange Postecoglou has the perfect opportunity to boost his side's chances as the January transfer window is now officially open, and it looks like the first signing is edging closer, as Spurs have agreed personal terms with centre-back Radu Dragusin.

Tottenham seeking new midfielder

According to reports, Ange Postecoglou wants Spurs to sign a new midfielder in January, alongside a striker and the obvious requirement at centre-back. Tottenham currently have a whole range of options in the middle of midfield, with the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Giovani Lo Celso, but two of those will depart for AFCON this week and Hojbjerg could yet leave the club.

Of the remaining players, only really Lo Celso and Bentancur offer anything going forward, so it makes sense for the north London club to move for a creative midfielder to boost their ranks. One thing that is for certain is that beyond the African Cup of Nations, Sarr will still have his place at the club, regardless of any signings in the meantime, as he's set to sign a new six-year deal at Tottenham.

However, there may be a new man in front of him as Spurs have reportedly been in talks to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

According to Ben Jacobs' update on his official X account, Tottenham are not in formal talks yet over Chelsea's Gallagher, despite the above link suggesting talks are underway.

He stated: "Reiterating my understanding from this morning. Hearing Spurs and Chelsea are not in formal talks yet over Conor Gallagher despite reports in Italy."

Conor Gallagher's Premier League statistics - 2023/24 (Sofascore) Key passes per game 1.3 Balls recovered per game 6.8 Big chances created 6 Touches per game 73.7 Assists 4 Goals 0 Appearances 19

Conor Gallagher made a name for himself whilst on loan at Crystal Palace back in the 2021-2022 season, scoring eight goals and laying on five assists in more of a free roam role (Transfermarkt). However, he hasn't quite been as effective since returning to Stamford Bridge, with just three goals and five assists in 68 appearances.

For someone who is only 23, Gallagher has already received high praise from a whole host of managers though, including Thomas Tuchel, who described his development at Palace as "extraordinary and outstanding".

With Sarr and Bissouma often being deployed as sitting midfielders in Ange's midfield, Spurs could be the perfect side for Gallagher to really spread his wings again and operate in a free roam role, much like Lo Celso has been doing in recent games. It's clear to see from his stats even this season that the creative spark is still there, with four assists, six big chances created and 1.3 key passes per game in a Chelsea side that has the inconsistent Nicolas Jackson operating up front on a regular basis.

Just imagine what the Englishman can do with the likes of James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski on the end of his creativity.