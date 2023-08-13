Following the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign KAA Gent forward Gift Orban, and a further update has emerged.

Ange Postecoglou has so far welcomed six reinforcements this summer, and now faces the task of replacing Spurs' talisman as the Premier League season gets underway.

What's the latest on Gift Orban to Tottenham Hotspur?

Spurs certainly have the money to spend after selling Kane to Bayern Munich for a reported £95m. Without their main man, finding goals could prove to be a difficult task for Spurs this season, potentially making the arrival of Orban potentially crucial in the coming weeks.

Postecoglou will be desperate to find a replacement as soon as possible, as the last thing that the new manager will want is to be without a goal scorer in his debut season at Spurs.

Looking to replace Kane, Spurs and Gent are in ongoing talks over a deal for Orban, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who reported that the North London club have verbally offered around €27m, with the Belgian club holding out for €30m this summer.

As per Tavolieri, a written offer from Spurs is set to come next week in an attempt to reach an agreement for the forward's signature.

Should Tottenham Hotspur sign Gift Orban?

The arrival of Orban could represent smart business from Spurs. The forward is an option for both the present and future, who will only get better with a move to a Premier League side.

Last season, the Nigerian scored 20 goals in just 22 appearances for Gent. Meanwhile, in the current campaign, he has already found the back of the net five times in three games. The stats suggest that Spurs would be signing a man in form who may only get better in time.

Without Orban, the North London club may be forced to rely on Richarlison to lead the line throughout the campaign, who struggled to find the back of the net in his debut season at the club, scoring just three times in 35 appearances.

The Gent forward has received high praise for his performances, too, with Ben Jacobs telling TeamTalk:

"Of course, he only joined Gent in January, which makes a summer move relatively unlikely, although because of Gent playing in Belgium, there is a realistic chance that a top European club might just be able to put in an offer that’s too good to turn down.

“But at the moment, we have to bear in mind that Gift Orban is only 20 years of age and still developing, and is very happy at Gent. So he’s not desperately trying to force his way out come summer, and therefore that type of transfer barring a very healthy offer, and maybe even a Premier League club taking a risk, because he’s so early in his development, might be more one to watch in 2024.

"But what Orban is doing is putting himself in the shop window. This week alone, he’s scored seven goals including a four-minute hat-trick in the Europa Conference League. And then on top of that, four goals in the Belgian Pro League. So between Sunday and Wednesday, the young Nigerian scored seven goals, which is absolutely incredible. And when you have that type of scoring form, you’re bound to pique the interest of suitors."