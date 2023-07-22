There is "every chance" that Harry Kane could sign a new contract at Tottenham Hotspur in the coming months if he "really enjoys" playing under new manager Ange Postecoglou and there is a "chance" to win trophies, claims journalist Alasdair Gold.

Is Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur this summer?

It's been a pretty good start to life as the new Spurs boss for Postecoglou so far this summer. Not only have the club been able to bring in a quality signing like James Maddison to improve their starting eleven immediately, but they have also bolstered the squad and bench options with the free signing of Manor Solomon.

However, there is still a dark cloud lingering around everything the club do at the moment - that cloud being the possibility that club legend and super-star striker Kane could leave in the coming weeks.

It's not one of the Manchester sides or Real Madrid pursuing him this summer. Instead, it's German giants Bayern Munich, who are relentlessly trying to bring the England captain to the Allianz Arena.

According to 90min, the Bundesliga champions have already had two offers rejected by Daniel Levy and co, with the second being worth €80m (£69m), and are now preparing a third offer as they try to test Levy's resolve.

There has been a general belief that the options available to Spurs are to either sell the Walthamstow-born "monster" for a fee this summer or lose him for free next year.

However, there is a third option - and it could be just as likely as the other two - that Kane ends up enjoying his time under Postecoglou and, in a few months, opts to put pen to paper on a new deal at the club. At least, that is what journalist Alasdair Gold has been told.

He explained the situation on his YouTube channel, saying:

"The third option is also, from what I understand, absolutely open, remains open to Harry Kane.

"If he sticks around, plays under Postecoglou, really enjoys it, feels like the club are moving forward and that there's a chance of winning trophies, then there is every chance that a new contract could be an option later this year."

Who have Tottenham been linked to this summer?

While the most significant topic of conversation surrounding Spurs this summer will be the potential exit of a player, who else could be making a move to north London?

After all, with a big-money Kane exit still a possibility, it would surely be remiss of Spurs not to plan for this particular scenario.

One of the more exciting names touted for a move to N17 is Aston Villa's combative midfielder, Douglas Luiz. The former Manchester City man has been brilliant for the Villans since moving to the West Midlands in 2019.

According to the Daily Mail, the 25-year-old is seen as a potential replacement if Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg departs in the summer.

However, it won't be a cheap deal, with the Brazilian only recently signing a new deal, while his valuation on Football Transfers being €39.8m (£34m), so Unai Emery's side may be unlikely to ask for any less than that.

Another midfielder linked to Postecoglou's Spurs revolution is Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, a player that the Australian is said to 'admire' for his 'energetic approach', a cornerstone of the system he has implemented at the previous sides he has managed.

Unfortunately, the Blues would be 'unwilling' to sell the 23-year-old unless they can secure the signature of their own top target first, Moises Caicedo.

Overall, things are looking bright at Tottenham at the moment, and if Gold's assertion that Kane could sign a new deal in the coming months is true, then it could be a fantastic few years under the guidance of the impressive Postecoglou.