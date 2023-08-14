Replacing Harry Kane will not be an easy task at Tottenham Hotspur, but the North London club are willing to break their transfer record in an attempt to do just that, according to reports.

Spurs have been left without a talisman as the Premier League season gets underway.

What's the latest Tottenham Hotspur transfer news?

So far this summer, Ange Postecoglou has welcomed six fresh faces, with James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Alejo Veliz, Manor Solomon, and Ashley Phillips all walking through the door. And, now, according to Football Insider, Spurs, and by extension chairman Daniel Levy, are ready to break their transfer record to sign an A-list replacement for Kane this summer.

Their club record currently sits at a reported £63m, which went on Tanguy Ndombele, who has since had a mixed spell, with loan moves elsewhere attempting to get his career back on track.

After welcoming a number of players, Spurs would have been ready to get themselves back into Europe in the coming season. Kane's exit to Bayern Munich appears to have somewhat halted those plans, however.

Losing their talisman has left them short in the forward department, and, such is Kane's talent, they could now suffer the consquences of departures in the summer transfer window.

As things stand, it will likely be Richarlison who takes up the striker role, with the Brazilian handed the chance to claim a crucial role in Postecoglou's first season in charge.

With time remaining in the transfer window, Spurs could yet find themselves an adequate replacement for Kane this summer. And that could come in the form of Gift Orban, who reportedly dreams of playing in the Premier League.

Ben Jacobs told Team Talk:

“Gift Orban has said that his dream is to eventually play in the Premier League.

“Of course, he only joined Gent in January, which makes a summer move relatively unlikely, although because of Gent playing in Belgium, there is a realistic chance that a top European club might just be able to put in an offer that’s too good to turn down.

“But at the moment, we have to bear in mind that Gift Orban is only 20 years of age and still developing, and is very happy at Gent. So he’s not desperately trying to force his way out come summer, and therefore that type of transfer barring a very healthy offer, and maybe even a Premier League club taking a risk, because he’s so early in his development, might be more one to watch in 2024."

Should Spurs sign Gift Orban?

Orban wouldn't exactly be a bad piece of business for Spurs, who need to replace Kane's output for years to come, rather than finding a short-term solution.

The KAA Gent forward scored 20 goals in just 22 appearances last season and is still just 21-years-old. Of course, at such an age, Orban may take time to settle in the Premier League, but those numbers suggest that it is more than worthwhile in the long run.

It remains to be seen whether the player is among Spurs' options, however, as they look to replace Kane before it's too late in the summer transfer window, with the transfer deadline fast approaching.