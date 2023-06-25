Tottenham Hotspur have entered the race to sign Wolfsburg's Dutch defender Micky van de Ven, with new manager Ange Postecoglou seeking assurances over the quality of his backline.

What's the latest on Micky van de Ven to Tottenham?

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that Spurs have included Van de Ven "on their shortlist" alongside fellow German Bundesliga ace Edmond Tapsoba, with preliminary talks believed to have been conducted already.

With Premier League rivals Liverpool also interested in the left-sided central defender, who is valued at around €30m (£26m) by Wolfsburg, Spurs will need to provide an enticing package if they are to capture his signature.

Tottenham have compiled a list of names to consider for transfers this summer after failing to qualify for Europe this year, with the woes largely down to a dismal defence that shipped 63 goals in the top flight.

Should Tottenham sign Micky van de Ven?

While the pathos pervading from the recently-concluded season still lingers down the N17, the appointment of Postecoglou has been both an astute and suitable move, and there is every chance that a promising transfer window could plant the seeds for a memorable campaign.

But such fruitful endeavours will only rise to the fore with apt work on the defensive ranks, and Van de Ven's athleticism and exuberance could strengthen the framework at the back.

The "giant" has been praised for "flourishing" this season by journalist Ronan Murphy, and given he favours the left side of the central defence, he could be the perfect partner for Cristian Romero.

Ebbing and flowing like the tide with his displays this season, Spurs' £42m man concluded the 2022/23 league term with an average Sofascore rating of 6.97, playing 27 times and being praised as a "Rolls-Royce" by Martin Keown.

And given that the Argentinian 2022 World Cup winner ranks among the top 17% of centre-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for successful take-ons and the top 5% for tackles per 90, as per FBref, he clearly boasts the tenacity and aggressiveness to bully defences, and with a burgeoning star such as Van de Ven beside him, he could thrive.

Comparatively, the Dutchman ranks among the top 10% of centre-backs for progressive carries and the top 7% for successful take-ons per 90.

The 23-year-old is definitely unrefined but undoubtedly boasts a high ceiling that Spurs should snap up in a heartbeat, and by securing his signature, a dynamic new partnership could be born to rekindle the stability and strength of a leaky backline.

Increasing the standard of the defence can only lead to better results, and given what Romero has been able to produce in the midst of a poor defensive year for Spurs as a collective, a new partner as capable as Van de Ven may just give the Tottenham backline the lease of life it needs to prosper next season.