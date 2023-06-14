Tottenham Hotspur have made a "serious offer" to sign Galatasary centre-back Victor Nelsson this summer, according to reports out of Turkey.

Who could join Spurs this summer?

The 2023 summer transfer window is now officially open for business, presenting Spurs with an opportunity to strengthen and undergo an arguably needed overhaul.

Ange Posteocoglou faces the huge task of transforming the north Londoners back into a major Premier League force, coming after they fell short of both winning silverware and securing European qualification last season.

Many players could depart N17, with Hugo Lloris, Ivan Perisic, Davinson Sanchez, Ryan Sessegnon, Clement Lenglet, Eric Dier and Ben Davies having all been tipped to potentially leave. Meanwhile, Tottenham are also planning to offload the likes of Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks (The Telegraph).

In terms of incomings, Spurs are actively scouring the market for goalkeepers, leading to serious links with Brentford's David Raya among others.

Tottenham have also been tipped to potentially sign a new midfielder, like Leicester's James Maddison, and Postecoglou has apparently given the green-light to capture a centre-back.

For the latter position, Man City's Aymeric Laporte and Wolves defender Max KIlman have been mentioned as targets, but the Turkiye Gazetesi has some interesting news on Nelsson.

The Denmark international, who appeared for his country in Qatar at the World Cup last year, is attracting interest from Spurs and the newspaper claims they have made a "serious offer" for him.

Tottenham apparently informed Galatasary that they're willing to pay £16 million excluding bonuses for Nelsson, but there is an "expectation" they may need more - specifically around £19 million.

The defender's contract contains a £21m release clause, so Spurs may need to come closer to this figure if they wish to prise him away from Turkey.

Who is Victor Nelsson?

The report describes Nelsson as a "successful" first-teamer for Galatasary, and his stats from the 22/23 season certainly back that up.

The 24-year-old was selected over more Turkish top flight minutes than any other memeber of Okan Buruk's squad last campaign, highlighting his real importance to them (WhoScored).

In that time, Nelsson averaged more blocks per 90 than all of his Galatasary teammates in the league, all whilst also winning the highest number of aerial duels per match (WhoScored).

While he is arguably yet to be tested in a more demanding division like the Premier League, it is clear that Nelsson has been a star for his club, with Tottenham seemingly well aware.