Following the departure of Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur's need for a forward is no secret in the closing days of the summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites bid farewell to their star man, who swapped Spurs for Bayern Munich for a reported £86m, leaving the North London club with plenty of funds available to find a replacement. That search has now reportedly led them to out-of-favour Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku.

What's the latest on Romelu Lukaku to Tottenham Hotspur?

As they look to replace Kane, Spurs, and by extension chairman Daniel Levy, have made contact over a potential move for Lukaku, according to Calcio Mercato, without anything concrete taking place as of yet.

The move could certainly make sense for both parties, with Spurs in desperate need of a forward, and Lukaku in need of a career revival after struggling in is second spell at Chelsea - scoring just 15 goals - and enduring a transfer saga to forget, which failed to result in moves to either Juventus or Inter Milan.

With time running out in the transfer window, however, the North London club will need to act fast if they are to push on and pursue the Belgian's signature this summer.

They will have to do so by fending off reported interest from West Ham United, and Saudi Arabia, too.

Should Tottenham Hotspur sign Romelu Lukaku?

It's fair to say that Lukaku has had his controversial moments in the last few years, with his interview whilst at Chelsea the pick of the bunch. But, even so, his goalscoring talent still remains true.

At his best, the Chelsea man is a player capable of competing for the Golden Boot - as shown by his 30 goals in all competitions during the 20/21 season - making him an ideal replacement for Kane.

When showing that form, Lukaku has earned plenty of praise, too, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previously saying, via All Football:

"He is a quality goalscorer. We need to have him more in front of the goal but he has done fantastic in his work rate, attitude, he loves scoring goals, he smiles every day, he does extra shooting in training.

"He has got the goalscorer's quality. He has the quality right foot, left foot."

Statistically speaking, too, Lukaku could be an upgrade on Richarlison, who is Ange Postecoglou's current option. Last season, as per FBref, whilst on loan at Inter Milan, Lukaku scored and assisted more goals than Richarlison, whilst enjoying progressive passes, and more progressive carries than the Brazilian throughout the season.

With that said, the positives seem to be outweighing the negatives, and if you add in the fact that Lukaku has defeated Spurs seven times in his career, the Lilywhites would be solving plenty of problems by securing his signature this summer.

It's been a case of so far so good for Potecoglou in North London, of course, with his side most recently defeating Manchester United 2-0 following their 2-2 draw on the opening day against Brentford.

If they can now add Lukaku to their side, then Spurs may well be well-placed to compete for a top-four place in the current campaign, and it could be a deal to watch.