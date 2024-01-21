Looking to finish off a successful January transfer window in style, Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly eyeing a move to sign a player who could be the perfect partner for James Maddison.

Tottenham transfer news

The Lilywhites have already signed both Timo Werner and Radu Dragusin this month to hand Ange Postecoglou a major boost at both ends of the pitch. But they might not be done there, with reports linking the North London club with a move for Antonio Nusa. Spurs are reportedly in pole position to sign the young winger this month in a deal that could be worth £25m. Meanwhile, they've also been linked with a move to sign Blackburn Rovers youngster Adam Wharton and Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Whilst it remains to be seen whether Spurs will complete further deals before the end of the window, it certainly doesn't seem like they're shortlist is lacking potential targets. Another new target on that list is now seemingly Sebastian Szymanski, who has played a starring role in his debut campaign at Fenerbahce so far.

According to Turkish outlet Askam, Spurs 'will do everything' they can to sign Szymanski and will send scouts to watch the attacking midfielder against Samsunspor. A player that Postecoglou is reportedly personally very keen on, the North London club may have to pay out as much as around €35m (£30m) if they want to land the Polish midfielder this month or, indeed, in the summer transfer window.

Although links with Ederson and Wharton suggest that Spurs are looking to sign a more defensive midfielder this month, it seems as though they could yet turn to Szymanski to boost the offensive side of Postecoglou's team in the middle of the park in the remaining days of the transfer window. Enjoying an impressive season in Turkey, Szymanski is certainly one to watch in the next week or so.

"Superb" Szymanski is a star on the rise

Szymanski's stats paint the picture of a player at the top of his game and one who could quickly become the perfect partner to Maddison at Spurs. The Fenerbahce midfielder has already been involved in 26 goals this season, scoring 12 and assisting 14 in all competitions to more than earn the interest of those in North London. It is a rise that Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig will be proud of, that's for sure, having praised the midfielder during his Dynamo Moscow days. Kulig posted on X:

Szymanski's versatility is also an impressive trait. The 24-year-old can play as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder and a right-winger in what could hand Postecoglou a boost across three different positions. With time running out in the transfer window, though, the Lilywhites have it all to do if they are to land the Fenerbahce star this month.