Ange Postecoglou has re-equipped Tottenham Hotspur with the firepower to fight for a spot at the top of the Premier League after a period of instability, but could target further transfer arrivals in January.

Who are Tottenham interested in signing?

The Lilywhites currently top the league table after eight matches and are positively flourishing, already boasting victories over Manchester United and Liverpool and drawing against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

But a few injuries to key players will have supporters concerned that the finely-poised equilibrium could be unsettled, with Ivan Perisic ruled out for most of the season, Manor Solomon's knee injury resulting in a lengthy layoff and Brennan Johnson struggling for fitness thus far.

With the £60m Richarlison vacillating from form - with just one league goal this season - it's very much a possibility that Postecoglou will issue a swoop for a new forward during the winter, with Spanish sources revealing that Al-Ittihad winger Jota, aged 24, could be set for a reunion with his former manager.

Indeed, the former Celtic star is attracting attention from Spurs, who want to sign him on loan, after Saudi Pro League rules stipulate no more than eight foreign players can be registered, with the £25m signing having been swiftly cast aside.

Should Tottenham sign Jota?

While Jota is something of an unknown commodity on English shores, Tottenham supporters will be getting familiar with his name following the persisting rumours of Postecoglou's interest.

The 58-year-old boss fielded the Portuguese talent 83 times during their time together at Parkhead, with Jota scoring 28 goals and supplying 26 assists, earning praise for his “brilliant” performances, as has been claimed by Queen of the South manager Marvin Bartley.

Given that he is unable to play league football at present, Tottenham really do present an enticing offer for a player of his ability, who could offer direct and creative threat across the frontline and combat the current spate of injuries.

He could also give Dejan Kulusevski a run for his money, with the Swede having started all eight of Tottenham's Premier League matches this term, scoring twice.

The 23-year-old has been dubbed a "magician" by teammate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg for his quality on the ball, but has only registered a direct goal contribution once in every four matches (0.26) on average over the past year, as per FBref.

That being said, he flattered to deceive last year and is now returning to form, but the lack of alternatives on the right flank could prove to hinder Spurs' chances of success for a player who is known to blow "hot and cold" - as was said by Glenn Murray - with Postecoglou also said to have been unconvinced by the Swede ahead of this season, according to 90min.

The 5 foot 9 Jota, comparatively, might be rarely seen in Saudi Arabia but was emphatic in his prolific feats last year, posting 15 goals and 12 assists across all competitions for the Hoops - praised for one "perfect" goal by journalist Josh Bunting.

That added injection of dynamism and depth really could be integral to Tottenham's pursuit of Champions League qualification and perhaps even more this season, with the "revelation" - as he was once dubbed by Alex McLeish - holding the key to unlocking offensive fluidity and constancy.

Kulusevski is a protean threat and one who has already demonstrated his worth in an ambitious Spurs side this season, but given the relative sparsity of the squad's current attacking options, bolstering the ranks with an ace of Jota's calibre might be a prudent move.