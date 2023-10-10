It would be a fair assessment to say that every acquisition Tottenham Hotspur have made this summer, since Ange Postecoglou's appointment, has either been impactful or tantalises a very bright future.

Even the likes of Pedro Porro and Dejan Kulusevski - both on loan prior to the current campaign but now plying their trade as permanent additions - are among the most important components to a restored outfit.

It's a far cry from the formerly languishing position, with Spurs only qualifying for the Champions League once across four campaigns since the halcyon days of Mauricio Pochettino.

The Premier League side have endured their fair share of transfer blunders, and one of the most disappointing has been that of Bryan Gil, with the Spanish winger touted for big things upon his arrival but never really hitting his stride.

When did Tottenham sign Bryan Gil?

Tottenham completed the signing of Gil from La Liga side Sevilla in 2021 for a reported fee of £22m, with Erik Lamela heading in the other direction.

It was a pretty low-key summer after finishing seventh in the 2020/21 campaign, though the talented youngster was expected to be a big upgrade on Lamela and boasted a set of skills that could be moulded into something magnificent.

Aged 20 upon his arrival, Gil had just posted four goals and assists apiece, having spent the majority of the season on loan with Eibar and started 26 league matches, receiving effusive remarks from ESPN's David Cartlidge, who said he was a "potential star in the making."

As per Sofascore, those 26 starts had warranted an average match rating of 7.04, completing 78% of his passes, averaging 1.8 key passes per game and winning 55% of his dribbles.

When joining the Lilywhites, Gil was considered one of Spain's most coveted prospects alongside Ansu Fati and Pedri, even being compared to Jack Grealish due to the improvisational playing style.

Grealish was just about to complete a British-record £100m transfer to Manchester City from boyhood club Aston Villa, having clinched seven goals and 12 assists during his final season in the Midlands, described as a "phenomenal talent" for the Lions by former player Kieran Richardson.

As per FBref, the England international ranks among the top 4% of attacking midfielders and wingers across the past year for pass completion, the top 3% for progressive carries and the top 14% for assists per 90.

Gil's versatility and aptitude in lighting up fixtures continued the comparisons to England's starboy, but since arriving on Premier League soil, the 22-year-old has only flattered to deceive.

How good is Bryan Gil now?

Quite swiftly, it became clear that Gil was not performing at the requisite level for a regular starting berth in Spurs' first-team, actually only earning nine substitute appearances in the Premier League and not starting a match before being shipped out on loan to Valencia - a move which was branded "utterly pointless" by Spurs expert John Wenham.

While technically impressive, there were justifiable concerns over the ace's physicality and inability to influence matches outside of sudden bursts, and it was decided that his development was best served outside of the English top-flight.

Since joining Tottenham, Gil has only scored two goals across all competitions for all clubs, both coming last season back on loan with Sevilla, and while he is in Postecoglou's squad at present, he has yet to feature - though he was on the bench during the recent victory over Luton Town.

Having spent the early phase of the campaign on the sidelines with injury, perhaps the £40k-per-week talent could revive his stuttering career over the coming months.

But based on the evidence so far, he is not up to scratch, and it really does feel like a lifetime ago that this swift-weaving whiz arrived in London with the world at his feet.