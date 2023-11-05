Highlights Tottenham Hotspur's fine start in the Premier League continues as they aim to prove themselves as title contenders.

Tottenham Hotspur look set to lose one of their first-team stars sooner rather than later as Ange Postecoglou looks to trim his squad, according to a fresh report.

Tottenham Hotspur's fine start in the Premier League

Despite Manchester City's victory over Bournemouth on Saturday, Spurs will have the chance to regain top spot in the Premier League table on Monday when they host London rivals Chelsea in N17.

Tottenham vs Chelsea match preview

So far, Tottenham have been in fine fettle domestically, winning eight and drawing two of their opening ten league matches; however, tough encounters are on the horizon for Postecoglou's men as they aim to prove their mettle as title contenders.

Nevertheless, the initial signs emanating from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are very positive indeed, especially when factoring in how the goal burden has been shared around the Lilywhites' squad.

Son Heung-min leads the scoring charts with eight strikes for Spurs, while James Maddison has three goals, and Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski and Cristian Romero are all tied on two apiece this term across all competitions (Tottenham squad statistics - Transfermarkt).

Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies are doubts for the visit of Chelsea and will undergo fitness tests before a decision on their availability is determined.

Manor Solomon, Ivan Perisic and Ryan Sessegnon are all unavailable for selection as Postecoglou looks to become only the third manager in Premier League history to go unbeaten in their first 11 games in charge, which would see him join Nottingham Forest's Frank Clark and former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri in achieving this feat.

Of course, Chelsea's visit will also mark the return of Mauricio Pochettino to his old stomping ground for the first time since he was sacked by Tottenham in 2019. Speaking before the London derby, as per BBC Sport, Pochettino stated: "It's really special to go back to a place where we created amazing memories together. It's special, I'm not going to lie. That is true."

Even though Spurs are seemingly entering a new era on the field, another one of the old guard could now be set to depart, according to latest reports.

Tottenham Hotspur's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Premier League Chelsea (H) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers (A) Molineux Premier League Aston Villa (H) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Premier League Manchester City (A) Etihad Stadium Premier League West Ham United (H) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Eric Dier now set to leave Tottenham Hotspur

According to a transfer update from Football Insider, Tottenham star Eric Dier is set to leave the club in 2024. Dier is keen to run down his contract and leave as a free agent rather than be sold in January. Spurs will listen to offers in January for the former Sporting CP man, who has not featured at all under Postecoglou's stewardship.

The England international reportedly believes more options to continue his career trajectory would become apparent if he is available as a free agent, after talks collapsed between Dier and Tottenham over a contract extension in north London.

Dier, who has previously been hailed as a "reliable player" by Antonio Conte, has made 360 appearances for Tottenham across all competitions during his time at the club, notching 13 goals and 12 assists (Dier statistics - Transfermarkt).

Now, it looks as if the experienced defender could be set to embark on a new venture as his time at Tottenham slowly draws to a close.