Danny Mills delivers verdict on Jack Clarke’s Tottenham future

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has claimed that Jack Clarke needs to be in an environment where he can get guaranteed game time, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Clarke joined Spurs last summer before being loaned out to his former club Leeds United, but he only managed one league appearance and was moved on to Queens Park Rangers in January.

However, things have not worked out much better in West London and the winger has only managed four league appearances under Mark Warburton.

Asked what Spurs should do with Clarke this summer, Robinson said he needs the opportunity to play regularly, first and foremost.

“Next year is a fresh start for him,” he told Football Insider.

“It didn’t work out at Leeds and he did not hit the ground running at QPR either. Jack needs to be in and around the first team if he is going to stay at Spurs.

“He has got his experience at Leeds and QPR and it is a conversation between player, manager and club now as to what is best for his development.

“I think he needs to be in and around the first team or get some more game time where he can be guaranteed minutes. He would demand a Premier League loan.

“Jose Mourinho will shuffle his squad this summer and it will be interesting to see whether Jack Clarke fits into his plans.”

Lost progress

After impressing last year, this has been something of a reality check for the 19-year-old.

Despite earning a move to Spurs, Clarke has only made four league starts at senior level and needs to learn his trade playing on a regular basis.

The decision will ultimately be Jose Mourinho’s and it is a delicate one in the context of Clarke’s career.

Another year sat on the bench could be damaging for his development, but he also must find a club where Clarke is ready to play week in, week out.