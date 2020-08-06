Tottenham winger attracting interest from West Brom

With West Bromwich Albion managing to secure their place in the upcoming 2020/21 Premier League roster, Slaven Bilic will certainly be keen on strengthening his squad as much as possible. And according to the latest reports coming from the Evening Standard, they are currently eyeing Tottenham Hotspur’s young talent, Jack Clarke.

Bilic’s squad is just one of many who would be willing to take the 19-year-old on loan in an attempt to give his team an additional boost ahead of the new campaign in the top-flight. Of course, Clarke is still a Spurs player but has spent a lot of time on various loan deals, first at Leeds United and then at Queens Park Rangers.

However, both stints were quite rocky for the youngster as he could only record ten appearances between those two gigs. Still, the same outlet states the final say goes to Jose Mourinho who is reportedly ready to give Clarke a shot in the Spurs team in the coming season. The main idea for the Special One is to introduce even more competition in the forward line and the 19-year-old would do exactly that, seeing how he’s eager to prove his worth and finally settle at a club.

The London side had a mixed season in 2019/20 so will welcome any kind of reinforcements they can get. Clarke was actually signed by Spurs back when Mauricio Pochettino was still in charge but despite his obvious talent, he hasn’t been able to break out of his shell yet.

Still, 2020/21 could finally be the year we see him fully emerge. Only time will tell, though.

Verdict

If Mourinho truly plans on giving Clarke a proper shot in the squad, then it would be good for the youngster to try and stay in London and fight for his spot. However, at West Brom, he would undoubtedly have a bigger role to play and with their promotion to the Premier League, he would stay at the same high level as well.

So if Bilic is really contemplating a loan deal, maybe this is something Spurs should seriously consider with Clarke’s development being the priority in the whole story.