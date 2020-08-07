‘The only club I can see Jack Grealish at is Tottenham’ – Darren Bent

The future of Jack Grealish has been discussed for a long time now in various ‘will he, won’t he’ transfer rumours that were simply overwhelming Aston Villa and their fanbase. But according to Darren Bent, who talked to Football Insider, there are simply not many teams out there who could actually need the talented midfielder in their squad.

In fact, if Grealish was to move to a different club, Bent can only see him go to Tottenham Hotspur and nowhere else. But the problem is, they are also unlikely to splash the cash on him: “So the only club I can see him at is Tottenham – now they didn’t want to pay the £25million years ago so are they going to pay £60-70million? I can’t see it.”

Bent argues that none of the other top Premier League teams actually have a need of such a player. Manchester United have Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba, Manchester City have Phil Foden and a stacked team, Liverpool’s front three and midfield are all set and Leicester City have James Maddison.

That leaves Spurs as the only viable option for the young midfielder but seeing how he’d likely be quite expensive, that door is already half-shut. But maybe that’s a good thing. Grealish can always choose to stay at Villa, Bent says, and there, he would be a god: “Honestly, at the minute he needs to weigh up and think about where he’s going to go – he could stay at Villa where he’s the captain, the main man and his boyhood club and he knows he’d be a god if he was to stay.”

Verdict

At the moment, Bent seems to be right. Despite his talent and obvious qualities, Grealish might not be so spoiled for choice as many initially thought he would be. If the price was right, however, maybe Spurs could put in a bid and see what happens. After all, Jose Mourinho could use such a creative player in the middle of the park to give them a little push.

But we all know that Daniel Levy isn’t just going to open the warchest and start splashing the cash and as ever, that might be Spurs’ biggest hurdle towards world-class reinforcements.