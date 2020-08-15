Spurs can finally replace Eriksen with swoop for Jack Grealish

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to go back in for one of Mauricio Pochettino’s old targets this summer and he could be the perfect heir to Christian Eriksen…

What’s the word?

Speaking to talkSPORT, via Birmingham Live, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara claimed that he would love to see Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish finally sign for the north Londoners, he said:

“I really like him, he’s had a great season. I think it would be brilliant for Spurs if I’m honest. I think we should have got him a season ago when he was probably a lot cheaper. I don’t know if Spurs have got the money, maybe if they’re offloading a couple. He would be great – does he stay at Villa? I think now it’s time for him to step up. If he wants to be that England player and be in that squad in a weekly basis – I think he needs to move to a team that is going to be up near the top six.”

Back in 2018, there were reports suggesting that Daniel Levy was going to bid for the English playmaker but eventually, it fell through leading to Grealish admitting his disappointment.

He could cost a lot more than that £25m offer now.

Eriksen heir

Spurs haven’t really filled the void left behind by Eriksen, who left for Inter Milan during the January transfer window. Yes, Giovani Lo Celso has shown glimpses, but he’s only managed to provide two assists all season in the Premier League.

Despite playing for a Villa side that finished 17th, Grealish racked up more created chances than the likes of James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joao Moutinho.

In fact, it was only Kevin de Bruyne who managed more this season, as per Squawka.

The 24-year-old also provided Villa with eight goals and six assists, averaging 2.5 key passes, 2 dribbles and 2 shots per game, via WhoScored, so in some ways he carried his boyhood club over the line.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher lauded Grealish as “influential” after naming him in his Team of the Season for the TV company whilst his boss believes he has “star quality” similar to Dele Alli. High praise indeed.

Robert Pires even went as far as saying that he reminded him of his old Gunners teammate Dennis Bergkamp.

It remains to be seen how much the Villa superstar will command this summer, particularly with the Midlanders staving off relegation. Fees as high as £80m have been mooted, so it would ultimately come down to Mr Levy.

There surely aren’t many better options out there for the role.

