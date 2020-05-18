Kevin Phillips urges Spurs to put faith in Tanganga

Former Sunderland and Southampton striker Kevin Phillips has urged Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho to put his faith in right-back Japhet Tanganga, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

Following an injury to regular right-back Serge Aurier and the summer departure of Kieran Trippier, Tanganga has become a consistent presence in the Spurs side, making 11 appearances in all competitions.

A centre-back by trade, he has found himself filling in at right-back, centre-back and left-back.

According to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague Spurs are targeting Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo this summer, but Phillips has argued they should keep their faith in Tanganga.

“Semedo has got more experience but Tanganga is a young kid and he deserves his opportunity,” he told Football Insider.

“When he has come in he has shown good quality. He is still developing and is going to make mistakes but so do experienced players.

“It depends if Spurs want instant success. Tanganga is a young player and would be a better option financially.

“I am all for giving youth a chance. Moving forward I think he would be the better option over the next three, four, five years.”

Youth or experience?

Tanganga has done well in his forays into the first team this season, with his versatility of particular value.

Given the job he has done at right-back this season and the global economic situation surrounding the transfer window, it is easy to see why Spurs may want to stick with the 21-year-old.

However, if centre-back is his preferred position, it may make sense to bring in a natural right-back and allow him to develop in his favoured role.