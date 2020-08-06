Tottenham and Arsenal cool interest in experienced winger

Ryan Fraser’s last couple of seasons have been a true rollercoaster ride. After an incredible 2018/19 campaign, scoring seven Premier League goals and assisting a stellar 14, the 26-year-old was in high demand with both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal leading the way for his signature.

Back then, life was great for him and everything pointed towards a lucrative transfer away from Bournemouth in the near future. However, the following season everything fell apart and with only one goal throughout the whole campaign, Fraser was nothing but a shadow of his former self. The worst thing, however, is that he decided not to renew his contract with the Cherries, making him a free agent this summer for anyone who’s willing to give him a chance.

But according to The Sun, neither Spurs nor Arsenal are interested anymore and the 26-year-old’s only options could very well be either West Ham United or Crystal Palace. Neither, however, would be capable of giving him a pay raise should he decide to join them. This is the harsh reality most clubs had to face ever since the pandemic hit and Fraser couldn’t have known that beforehand.

The same outlet says Bournemouth were willing to offer him around £67,000-a-week while Palace, for example, are closer to £50,000-a-week, which means there’s every chance the winger will actually earn less at his next club.

Of course, he was expecting a bombastic transfer with either Spurs or Arsenal leading the way but if The Sun are to be believed, that is highly unlikely to happen now.

Potential transfer blow for Fraser

It does seem like Fraser’s excellent 2018/19 season was just a one-time thing and it would make sense for both Jose Mourinho and Mikel Arteta to cool their interest. Offering him high wages in times like this is not exactly ideal and from the looks of it, the 26-year-old wouldn’t be able to give enough back on the pitch.

But that doesn’t mean he can’t be a decent reinforcement for either West Ham or Palace, both of whom seem to be on the market for a boost in the forward line.