Spurs fans loving update on Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 24/8/2020 | 07:40pm

As Jose Mourinho continues to look towards rebuilding this Tottenham squad, one man who is being linked with a switch to north London, is Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatia international fell out of favour at the Camp Nou last season, finding himself in and out of the team on a regular basis – in the Catalan giants’ La Liga campaign, he completed the full 90 minutes on just seven occasions.

Now, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) have claimed that Spurs are insisting on bringing Rakitic to the Premier League this summer, and that it’s Mourinho who is really driving the interest in the midfielder.

And after hearing about the news on the 32-year-old, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Some Spurs fans talked up Rakitic’s winning mentality, and how that could be important for Mourinho’s side.

With multiple trophies to his name, and having experienced Champions League football for a number of years now, Rakitic could give Spurs a huge amount of top-level, title-winning experience.

Despite the lack of full 90 minutes last season, he did still play in 42 games across all competitions for Barcelona, so he certainly hasn’t completely lost it.

If Spurs are looking for a midfield general, then the Croatia star may be that man.

