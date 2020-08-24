Spurs fans loving update on Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic

As Jose Mourinho continues to look towards rebuilding this Tottenham squad, one man who is being linked with a switch to north London, is Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

The Croatia international fell out of favour at the Camp Nou last season, finding himself in and out of the team on a regular basis – in the Catalan giants’ La Liga campaign, he completed the full 90 minutes on just seven occasions.

Now, Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) have claimed that Spurs are insisting on bringing Rakitic to the Premier League this summer, and that it’s Mourinho who is really driving the interest in the midfielder.

And after hearing about the news on the 32-year-old, Spurs fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Much better than winks — Nuradeenv4 (@nuradeenv4) August 23, 2020

Rakitic would be a good signing. I dont understand people who dont want him. Our depth is gonna be tremendous in mid and attack if we get Rakitic and a striker. — THFC Harry (@H_A_Z_Z_A_M_C) August 23, 2020

How can anyone say he won’t improve our squad. Class player. Even if it’s for 18 months — Jack Sullivan (@JackSul85067204) August 23, 2020

Also think Rakitic would be a good addition 👀 maybe not first team but a quality option — Max Everson (@Maxelaar) August 23, 2020

Some Spurs fans talked up Rakitic’s winning mentality, and how that could be important for Mourinho’s side.

Rakitic may be older than players we usually go for but he is a baller and has won lots, so I imagine he has a winners mentality. — FergusMckee (@FergusMckee) August 23, 2020

This guy walks in the side ahead of Ndombele. Not sure what the fuss is all about tbh. Another tarrabt. Rakitic is a winner. Would be a great signing — Paul Ruijs (@Starmax7) August 23, 2020

Shrewd and I like him. Knows how to win and how to compete. We need more players as the Europa league is going to mean 100 more games — Stuart Munro (@StuartMunro2) August 23, 2020

With multiple trophies to his name, and having experienced Champions League football for a number of years now, Rakitic could give Spurs a huge amount of top-level, title-winning experience.

Despite the lack of full 90 minutes last season, he did still play in 42 games across all competitions for Barcelona, so he certainly hasn’t completely lost it.

If Spurs are looking for a midfield general, then the Croatia star may be that man.