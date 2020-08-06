Spurs could have frightening attack with Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey

According to Sport 1, Tottenham are interested in signing Bayer Leverkusen star Leon Bailey this summer.

What’s the word?

Jose Mourinho heads into his first summer transfer window in charge of Spurs, and will be keen on bringing some new faces to freshen up the squad.

And according to German publication Sport 1, the Lilywhites are in the race to sign Bailey, although they are set to face competition from Premier League rivals Everton.

The report claims that it may take an offer of €40m (£36m) to prise him away from the Bundesliga, and that both Spurs and Everton will be keeping a close eye on him during Leverkusen’s Europa League tie against Rangers on Thursday night.

Gareth Bale’s successor?

Left footed, blessed with “extraordinary pace“, and with impressive dribbling skills, Bailey is very reminiscent of former Tottenham hero Gareth Bale.

Speaking back when Leverkusen first signed him, Germany legend Rudi Voller said of the winger: “He’s very skilful with the ball, and he will give further impetus to our attacking department.”

This season has seen the Jamaica international score seven times in 31 games across all competitions, and has shown his versatility by playing all across the front-line, and including as a number ten.

But if Mourinho decides to use him and Heung-min Son as a tandem on either flank, then Spurs could have a frightening attack for next season. As per Whoscored, Bailey has averaged 1.3 shots and 1.6 dribbles per game, and it’s incredibly telling that he’s not shy of taking aim from way out – something Bale really made a trademark at Spurs.

It may have taken a few years, but the north London side could finally find their long-term Bale replacement in the 22-year-old Bailey.