Spurs fans rave about Benfica starlet Tomas Taveres

With Serge Aurier continuing to be linked with an exit this summer, it’s no surprise that Tottenham are on the look-out for a new right-back in this transfer window.

And the latest player to be touted with a switch to north London, is Benfica starlet Tomas Tavares. According to The Sunday Mirror (23/08 print edition), Jose Mourinho’s side are battling Serie A outfit Atalanta for the 19-year-old’s signature, and that Spurs have sent scouts to watch him in action.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

The report adds that Tavares is rated at £9m, and that with Benfica boss Jorge Jesus keen to make changes to his own squad, the youngster is one of the players who the Portuguese team are willing to listen to offers for.

After hearing about their links to the full-back, Spurs fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

Want him at spurs badly🤞 — 👑 (@Swenty_) August 23, 2020

would be good a great prospect and has all the criteria to succeed under jose — Ben Lynch (@BenLynch8) August 23, 2020

Hes a pace demon — Santi (@Santiag60175719) August 23, 2020

Honestly he is better defensively than Castange. And thats saying alot because hes so young and lanky — Lester (@Lester58700202) August 23, 2020

Sign him — basicboy (@realtastypickle) August 23, 2020

One Spurs fan meanwhile suggested that Daniel Levy would love the potential resale value that they could get with Tavares, given his age and potential

Surely Levy would love that resale value — Gazza 🧤 (@gazzaSZN) August 23, 2020

Another supporter meanwhile claimed that the youngster is already better than Aurier, and that he has “bags of potential”.

Already better than Aurier do improves our starting 11. Bags of potential too! — squid1251 (@squid1251) August 23, 2020

At just 19, Tavares could well be Spurs’ first-choice right-back for the next decade.

Last season saw him make an impressive 27 appearances for the Benfica first-team, whilst he also showed his versatility by filling in at left-back on a couple of occasions too.

With Aurier looking likely to depart, Spurs could freshen up their team with a swoop for Tavares this summer.