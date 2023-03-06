Tottenham Hotspur are believed to be keeping tabs on teenage sensation, Adama Bojang, albeit with the Lilywhites set to face competition for the striker's signature.

What's the latest on Bojang to Spurs?

According to the Daily Mail, the north London outfit - as well as fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest - are among the clubs who are 'monitoring' the Gambian gem at present, with the 18-year-old having caught the eye of late as a result of his displays at the AFCON U20 Championship in Egypt.

The report suggests that both Spurs and Forest have made 'enquiries' regarding a potential deal for the 6 foot 3 starlet, with the youngster said to be hoping to put himself in the 'shop window' by starring for his country.

The emerging ace currently plies his trade for Steve Biko FC in his homeland, although it does appear that a switch to Europe could be on the cards sooner rather than later.

Who could be the heir to Harry Kane?

Those at N17 are likely to be plotting to find a long-term centre-forward solution amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of record goalscorer, Harry Kane, with the England international having been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United with just 15 months left to run on his existing deal.

Even if the 29-year-old is to stay put in the capital and sign a new long-term contract, there will be a sense that an heir to the long-serving, academy graduate will need to be found in the coming years, hence the need to find a youthful candidate.

There has been much talk that youth star Dane Scarlett could be the next "Kane in waiting" - as per fan pundit Rory Brown - although the 18-year-old has hardly pulled up any trees on loan at Portsmouth this season, scoring just four times for the League One fit.

According to Pompey supporter, Brown, the 18-year-old has been a rather underwhelming addition for the club since his summer, temporary switch, with the insider providing a rather damning assessment of the previously highly-rated marksman:

"I know he’s only 18 but he doesn’t have the physicality that Kane does, he doesn’t have anywhere near the clinicality.

“He squanders too many chances, he doesn’t look bothered a lot of the time, which maybe points towards an attitude problem or maybe he wasn’t working under [Danny] Cowley’s system.

“But for me, I expected so much from him and I’ve just not seen it so far, so unfortunately I don’t really see him having a future at Pompey next season if he was ours, let alone a future at Spurs.”

With that in mind, it could well prove to be Bojang that emerges as the successor to Kane if the exciting talent is to be signed in the coming months, with the gifted "gem" - as described by journalist Bence Bocsak - having been "catching the eye" in his homeland of late.

Lauded as "dynamic and quick" by Bocsak, the youth star may seemingly have the 'physicality' that Scarlett is not able to offer, having been described as 'quick, brave and direct' - as per the Mail report - while also earning the nickname of the 'Gambian Hurricane'.

Like Kane - who has netted 268 goals for Tottenham to date - Bojang has showcased his finishing prowess with three goals and one assist in just four appearances at AFCON in recent times, ensuring that he is certainly "one to keep an eye on", as per Bocsak.

While there may be other clubs sniffing around in the hope of landing the promising striker, Spurs must do all they can to land the potential dream Kane heir sooner rather than later.