Dan Kilpatrick reveals Spurs “admire” Bournemouth’s David Brooks

Despite the financial uncertainty surrounding football at the moment, Tottenham look set to back Jose Mourinho in the transfer market this summer.

The north London side appear to be on the verge of completing a deal for Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, with a medical set to take place sooner rather than later.

And now, according to The Evening Standard’s Dan Kilpatrick, Spurs “admire” David Brooks, with Mourinho keen to make changes to build a more balanced squad.

Rated at £18m by Transfermarkt, the Wales international actually proved his potential first with England, winning the ‘Best Player‘ award in the 2017 Toulon tournament after scoring twice in the competition – including in the final itself.

Ankle surgery kept him out of action for the majority of the last campaign, although he returned fit for the Premier League’s restart, playing in every single game as Bournemouth slipped to relegation.

The season before however, Brooks really showed why he is more than capable of being a fine signing for Tottenham. He scored seven times and provided five assists in the top-flight alone, with the versatile midfielder averaging 1.4 shots, one key pass and 0.8 dribbles per game.

At just 23, the Welshman has plenty of time to kick on and develop, and his Premier League experience already means he should find it much easier to adapt to Spurs.