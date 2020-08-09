Alasdair Gold delivers verdict on Spurs move for Ollie Watkins

Football.London journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested Brentford striker Ollie Watkins “ticks a few boxes” for Tottenham,

What did he say?

Having missed out on promotion to the Premier League after their play-off final defeat to Fulham, Brentford attackers Watkins and Said Benrahma have already been linked with big-money moves away.

Now, Gold has insisted that more so than Benrahma, Spurs could find an “exciting” player in Watkins, although did admit that the north Londoners could find some obstacles in bringing him to the club this summer.

He said: “This makes more sense than the Benrahma links, with the 24-year-old Englishman having struck 26 goals in the Championship this season for Brentford.

“With his homegrown status he ticks a few boxes and could prove to be an exciting back-up or partner for Kane. As with Eze though, it would be all about that game time and other Premier League clubs would be able to offer more. Brentford reportedly value him and Benrahma at more than £25million each which would put off Spurs.”

Bigger priority than Benrahma

Whilst Benrahma arguably stole the show in the Championship, Watkins should be the bigger priority for Daniel Levy and co this summer.

Their glaring lack of depth up front saw Jose Mourinho have to scramble around his first-team squad to find players who could step up in Harry Kane’s absence from injury earlier this year.

Rather than going after another trademark winger in Benrahma, Spurs could bring in someone who could share the goal-scoring burden with Kane – Watkins scored an impressive 26 goals in the Championship last season.

When you look around some of the Premier League’s top sides, most if not all, have two or three potential genuine options to play in the number nine role. Barring Kane, Spurs don’t have another recognised first-team striker. Watkins could change all that.