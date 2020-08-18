Paulo Dybala: Spurs can kill two birds with one stone in £90m swoop

Here we go again, last summer’s agonising Tottenham Hotspur transfer saga is rearing its head once more but maybe it’s time for Daniel Levy to pull it over the line…

What’s the word?

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Daily Mirror), Spurs could be given a second chance to sign Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala with the Serie A outfit ready to cash in on the versatile Argentina international.

It’s claimed that the 26-year-old’s value has increased since his move to north London fell through this time last year with Juve asking for around €100m (£9om) for his signature.

Meanwhile, Tuttosport suggest that Dybala is growing tired of his uncertain future in Turin, suggesting that he could indeed force his own departure.

But whether or not Spurs go back in for him very much remains to be seen.

Two birds, one stone

If they do, though, then Levy could kill two birds with one stone albeit a very heavy one worth a lofty eight-figures.

Aside from the need for defensive reinforcements, Jose Mourinho needs a viable back-up to Harry Kane and it can’t hurt to finally replace Christian Eriksen this window either.

Spurs were punished for not having another senior striker available whilst the Englishman missed the early part of 2020 through injury – Mourinho’s side crashed out of all cup competitions in his absence.

Eriksen departed north London in January, but it’s clear to see that Giovani Lo Celso isn’t that out-and-out number ten after just two assists all season.

Dybala can do both, which makes him incredible value at £90m as you’re unlikely to get two players in both positions for less than that combined.

He thrived this season playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, providing Juve with 17 goals and eight assists in all competitions whilst averaging 2.8 shots, 1.9 dribbles and 1.9 key passes per appearance, via WhoScored.

His versatility to play in the hole or upfront is absolutely ideal for Spurs.

Dybala has earned glowing endorsements this season – new signing Dejan Kulusevski labelled his left-foot as “magical” whilst Michel Platini likened him to Maradona.

Maybe it’s time this move happened.

