Tottenham could land major Erik Lamela upgrade in Pizzi

According to A Bola, Tottenham have made contact with Benfica over a potential summer move for Pizzi.

What’s the word?

Spurs have had a busy start to the transfer window already, bringing in the likes of Joe Hart and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in particular to boost their first-team squad.

Now, Portuguese publication A Bola (via Sport Witness) claim that Pizzi is on a list of potential recruits for Jose Mourinho’s side this summer, and that the right-winger could be available for around €20m (£18m).

The report claims that the price tag has alerted Spurs and Mourinho, and that it has prompted them to make contact with Benfica – however, an official bid has not been made just yet.

A major upgrade on Erik Lamela

Despite playing on the right-hand side for Benfica, Pizzi enjoyed an extraordinary season in front of goal for Benfica during the 2019/2020 campaign.

He scored a quite incredible 30 goals, and provided a further 19 assists in just 51 games across all competitions, and it’s the kind of numbers of that really puts Spurs’ own Erik Lamela to shame.

The Argentine, who played the most of his 35 games last season from that right flank (18), scored just twice and set up only two more from that position. Most of Spurs’ attacking quality came from the opposite side, with the likes of Heung-min Son often outshining him.

Pizzi could offer the Lilywhites a genuine goal-scoring threat, and lighten the burden on the likes of Son and Harry Kane to score the bulk of Spurs’ goals.

And as a fellow Portuguese native, Mourinho would surely love to work with one of his country’s finest attackers. The Benfica star’s ability to not just play on the right, but all across midfield and even as a number ten is the kind of versatility that would no doubt appeal to the current Tottenham boss.