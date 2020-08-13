Gareth Bale: Spurs must avoid sensational return for Madrid outcast

Tottenham Hotspur have been tipped to make a sensational move in the transfer market this summer, though it would be very atypical of Daniel Levy and could be a nightmare for Jose Mourinho to deal with…

What’s the word?

Former Spurs winger Andros Townsend believes Gareth Bale would love a return to north London as he continues to play the outcast at La Liga champions Real Madrid.

Speaking to talkSPORT, via the Evening Standard, he said: “I think if anything the Bale situation, he’d want to go back to Spurs. The memories of Spurs. His happiness. He was the main man. He was loved. He was at the top of his game. So, if anything I think it would work the other way.”

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito claimed back in January that Mourinho was keen to land the former Spurs legend during the January transfer window for around £25m, so it’s certainly a story that refuses to go away.

Nightmare on so many levels

But go away it must. It simply spells all sorts of trouble for those at the club.

Firstly, Levy is known for his tight financial control so trying to sign a player who’s on a reported £485k-per-week really isn’t his style – but would he do it for one of their greatest modern-era stars? That remains to be seen.

You then have to consider whether or not Spurs need another winger after adding Steven Bergwijn at the start of the year. Unless there are any major and unexpected departures, you’d have to say no.

Bale has grown tired at his lack of regular game-time and treatment by Zinedine Zidane in the Spanish capital, so why would it be any different in north London when Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura and the aforementioned Dutchman likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Such behaviour has led to talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan blasting the 31-year-old for being “disrespectful” despite having “incredible ability”.

Although, the Welshman is someone that Mourinho has always admired. He even tried to sign him whilst in charge of Los Galacticos, claiming that he is a “fantastic player.”

It’s about time Spurs’ infatuation with their former star stops. There’s no room for sentiment anymore.

