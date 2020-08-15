Spurs must be ruthless with Harry Winks amid Man City interest

According to reports, Manchester City are interested in making a move for Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks this summer.

What’s the word?

The England international has firmly established himself as a key part of Spurs’ first-team squad in recent seasons, making 41 appearances across all competitions in the previous campaign.

According to The Sun, Premier League rivals City are contemplating making an offer for the midfielder, with Pep Guardiola said to be a “serious admirer” of the 24-year-old’s talents.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

The report further claims that Jose Mourinho is desperate to make new additions to his team, but is aware that he will have to sell players in order to do so, with Winks a potentially valuable asset.

Daniel Levy must cash in

With the suggestion being that Spurs may be willing to let Winks go if he attracts a bid of £40m or more, that kind of sum of money would be music to Daniel Levy’s ears – particularly in the current financial situation that clubs across Europe find themselves in.

As a homegrown player, and at only 24, there’s a lot of value in Winks in terms of the money that could be involved, and there’s a real argument that Spurs wouldn’t miss too much on the pitch either.

Should Spurs sell Harry Winks for £40m?

Yes Vote No Vote

Despite being compared to the likes of Spain icons Xavi and Iniesta, and even being lauded as “perfect” by former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, Winks is one of those players who hasn’t found that niche of being a great ball-winning midfielder, or as a goal threat from the middle of the park.

Despite featuring a whopping 115 times under Pochettino, he managed just two goals and two assists, and following the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton, it’s difficult to see how he would fit into Mourinho’s strongest eleven.

If City are to come in with a massive bid for the £50k-a-week star, then Levy has the perfect chance to be ruthless and cash in. In the modern climate, £40m plus would be an absolute dream for the Spurs chairman to help boost the coffers.