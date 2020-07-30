Spurs must sign Inter winger Ivan Perisic this summer

According to Calcio Mercato, Tottenham could offer Erik Lamela to Serie A giants Inter this summer in order to sign Ivan Perisic.

What’s the word?

After guiding Tottenham to a sixth-placed finish in the Premier League, and thus securing Europa League football for next season, Jose Mourinho will no doubt be hoping he gets backed in the transfer market this summer.

And as per Italian publication Calcio Mercato, Spurs are keen on Croatia international Perisic, and are willing to send Lamela in the opposite direction to lure him away from Inter this summer.

Mourinho’s perfect signing

With finances set to be tight this summer, swap deals may become the norm in the Premier League, and if Daniel Levy can engineer a move in which Spurs get Perisic for Lamela, then it would be an absolute masterclass.

Mourinho has gone on record with his praise for Perisic, with his comments after his performance in Croatia’s World Cup semi-final triumph over England back in 2018 showing just how much he rates him.

He said: “Perisic is the kind of winger that is different to the others. Normally you look at wingers and they are just fast and creative. But he is also physical, very physical, fantastic in the air.”

Described as a leader and someone who sacrifices himself for the team by former Inter boss Luciano Spalletti, the 6 foot 1 ace has all the hallmarks of being a prototypical Mourinho signing.

Tall, strong and someone who rises to the big occasion – he struck the equaliser against the Three Lions in that semi-final – Perisic could add some vital trophy-winning experience to Spurs ahead of next season and ensure they have the kind of player who won’t shirk the key moments.