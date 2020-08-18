Spurs transfer target Robin Quaison is shades of Eden Hazard

Tottenham Hotspur appear to be ramping up their pursuit for a back-up to leading talisman Harry Kane and they may have just stumbled on a player who’s shades of Eden Hazard…

What’s the word?

According to Sport Bild, via Inside Futbol, Spurs are eyeing a swoop for versatile Mainz striker Robin Quaison but the Bundesliga outfit do not want to lose the 26-year-old despite him entering the final year of his contract.

Should Spurs sign Robin Quaison?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

It’s claimed that the forward would like to move on to advance his career onto the next stage, but the German club could keep him for the season and let him go on a free next summer.

Quaison is valued at £9.45m by Transfermarkt, though it remains to be seen what sort of fee could tempt Mainz into a sale.

Eden Hazard vibes

Whilst the Swedish international can become a valuable second-string to Kane, he’s also an intriguing prospect to play out wide, particularly on the left flank.

This surely opens up many doors for Jose Mourinho to consider and only emphasises why a move must happen. Quaison bagged 13 goals from 32 appearances in the Bundesliga this term, averaging 2.2 shots, 1.4 dribbles and 0.9 key passes per game, via WhoScored.

Clearly he likes to get at his opponent, beat them and then coolly slot home and this is backed up by his comparisons to former Gunners graduate Serge Gnabry.

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

Bundesliga.com claim his style is akin to the Bayern sensation, due to his stocky frame, pace, dribbling and versatility. This is even more interesting as the German winger has modelled his game on Eden Hazard, who enjoyed great success under Mourinho during his second spell at Stamford Bridge.

Mainz’s former head coach Sandro Schwarz believes he’s an “intelligent” player whilst sporting director Rouven Schroder claims he has “a lot of potential” and that he “scores regularly”.

On that basis, it seems like a no-brainer for Daniel Levy, especially as he could be available at a cut-price due to his contractual situation.

AND in other news, Spurs could rue missing out on defensive target to arch-rivals…