Spurs must sell Juan Foyth this summer despite major update

According to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, Tottenham defender Juan Foyth is intent on fighting for his place at the club.

What’s the word?

The Argentine has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks and months, but as of yet, no deal has materialised.

Now, writing for The Athletic, Eccleshare has delivered an update on the centre-back’s future at Spurs, claiming that “at the moment”, he is keen on staying in north London and staking a claim for a starting spot.

He said: “Juan Foyth is a really exciting player and I hope it works out for him, whether at Spurs or elsewhere. The latest is that he has not yet sat down to discuss his future with the club but that for the moment he wants to stay and fight for his place.

“There’s also a month-long gap between the season starting and the summer transfer window closing, so unless he has more clarity before then, he will wait to see if his first-team prospects have improved and if not look for a move elsewhere. As we have reported previously, Foyth feels he needs to move soon, either permanently or on loan, if he continues to be overlooked.”

Another Daniel Levy nightmare

In these times of financial uncertainty, the last thing Spurs and Daniel Levy need right now is a fringe player simply eating into the wage bill for no good reason at all.

Whilst Eccleshare may be a fan of Foyth, declaring him a “really exciting player”, the simple facts are that he only played seven times across all competitions last season – injuries of course playing a big part.

What should Spurs do with Juan Foyth?

He has barely gotten a proper look-in since his arrival the club, making just 32 appearances in total. And whilst his reported £21.5k-per-week wages are nothing extraordinary, it’s still money that could be saved and potentially reinvested elsewhere.

Foyth is just a drain on the club’s resources at the moment, and if Jose Mourinho has no plans to use him as a key part of his first-team squad, then Levy must take charge of the situation and let the Argentine go.