Spurs can land a new Kyle Walker with move for Lille’s Zeki Celik

It could soon be one in, one out at Tottenham Hotspur if latest reports are to be believed…

What’s the word?

According to the Telegraph’s Matt Law, Spurs are aiming to offload either right-back Serge Aurier or centre-back Juan Foyth in order to fund a move for Lille defender Zeki Celik.

It’s claimed that the 23-year-old is Jose Mourinho’s top target for the right-back role and fulfilling that desire will be his priority following the arrival of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.

Who would you like to see arrive at right-back this summer?

Max Aarons Vote Zeki Celik Vote Timothy Castagne Vote Youcef Atal Vote

Celik could be available for £18m, so any income made from defensive departures will go towards securing the Lille regular this summer.

New Kyle Walker?

The Turkish international is certainly an interesting choice and would suggest that Mourinho’s doubts over a move for Norwich sensation Max Aarons are somewhat true.

Per WhoScored, Celik averaged 2.2 tackles, 1.7 clearances, 1.3 interceptions and 0.9 key passes per game across Ligue 1 and the Champions League for the French outfit last season.

This pretty much outranks the Canaries youngster, so it’s time to forget him and pursue the player the Spurs boss actually wants.

The Lille man has coincidentally based his game and playing style from former Lilywhites star Kyle Walker, claiming “I’ve been watching him since he played in Tottenham. Sometimes Guardiola also plays himself as a centre-back – something I have done myself.”

1 of 25 True or False: Jose Mourinho notoriously suffers from a second-season curse. True False

You could argue that the Englishman has never truly been replaced in north London and thus, Celik would be the ideal heir to his old throne and a bargain at £18m too.

He’s already been learning the native tongue and has expressed his desire to one day play in the Premier League – all these signs point towards Celik being a rather smart move all round.

Switching out the divisive and inconsistent Aurier for a 14-time international with bags of experience at a team that has a proven track record of producing stars could well become one of the coups of this transfer window.

AND in other news, Spurs can upgrade Sissoko with a move for Ruben Neves-like maestro…