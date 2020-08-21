Spurs could end striker nightmare with £18m swoop for Loren Moron

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s priorities this summer should be finding a new striker to provide valuable support to Harry Kane and perhaps the solution can be found in Spain…

What’s the word?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Spurs have been closely following the progress of Real Betis frontman Loren Moron, who an unnamed Premier League team has recently bid €12m (£10.7m) for.

It’s claimed that the 26-year-old has a release clause of €50m (£44.5m) but the La Liga outfit would accept bids of around €20m (£18m) for his signature this summer.

Arsenal, Sheffield United, West Ham and Newcastle United have all been mooted with interest in the Spaniard too.

Forget Wilson

With Spurs being told to pay a whopping £30m for relegated star Callum Wilson, a move for Moron would make a lot more sense, especially as he’s proven to be more prolific than the Englishman this season.

Per WhoScored, the Betis ace delivered ten goals and three assists from just 21 appearances, averaging 1.4 shots and 1.2 aerial duels won per game.

Former Barcelona head coach Quique Setien hailed the striker as a “really good player” with “many qualities” whilst La Liga Analysis note how his excellent movement off-the-ball allows him to be a poacher inside the box.

Although he’s not a traditional number nine like Kane, there are some similarities as he can also drop deep to open up space for the wingers to cut inside, something that Spurs can do quite well.

The 6 foot 2 forward can be the man to finally replace Fernando Llorente in north London and he’ll cost half the price of someone who’s just been relegated from the top-flight.

Daniel Levy must sanction the £18m move before one of their rivals clinches him.

