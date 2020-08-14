Spurs should replace Erik Lamela with Ismaila Sarr this summer

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing up a bold swoop for one of the Premier League’s recently relegated stars, and it could spell trouble for Erik Lamela in north London.

What’s the word?

According to the Sunday Mirror (page 65, August 9th), Spurs are one of the top-flight teams keen on signing Watford winger Ismaila Sarr just a year after joining the Hornets for a club-record fee.

Would Ismaila Sarr be a good addition at Spurs?

Absolutely! Vote Not needed Vote

Jose Mourinho could give the 22-year-old, once likened to Sadio Mane, a chance to remain in the PL with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United also tracking the situation.

Meanwhile, Alan Nixon of The Sun has previously claimed that Watford would like to cash in on the Senegalese international for around £40m.

Lamela upgrade

It’s no secret that Jose Mourinho is blessed with an array of exciting options on the wing. It really is a nice headache to have when you’ve got to select two from Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn and Erik Lamela.

Although the future of the latter is by no means certain, so if Spurs can offload the long-serving Argentine and replace him with Sarr, then the club could really challenge next season.

The 22-year-old was one of the few bright sparks for Watford, providing six goals and four assists in all competitions, which includes a complete demolition of title winners Liverpool. Sarr practically dealt them their first league defeat all on his own with a pair of goals and an assist back in February.

1 of 15 Who was the top scorer during the 2018/19 season? Lamela Son Kane Moura

His performances this term earned high praise indeed – Gary Neville spoke on his podcast, via the Metro, and labelled him a “big, big talent” who’s “special” whilst the aforementioned Mane called him “rapid” and “very fast” when warning his teammate Andy Robertson of his abilities.

Sarr averaged more dribbles (1.7), shots (1.6), key passes (0.9) and crosses (0.6) per game than Lamela in the PL this year. He’d simply be a major upgrade to his position.

It remains to be seen if Levy would be willing to splash £40m on the rising star, but any finances made from the sale of Lamela could certainly help matters and could be a rare masterclass of a move.

AND in other news, here’s why Spurs must unleash highly-rated teen next season…