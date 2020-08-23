Spurs target former Leeds United starlet Ronaldo Vieira

Despite signing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton earlier this summer, it appears Tottenham aren’t done with beefing up their midfield options.

According to Italian publication Il Secolo XIX (via Football Italia), Jose Mourinho’s side are interested in Sampdoria ace Ronaldo Vieira.

The report claims that the Italian giants are looking to offload numerous players this summer in order to raise some funds, with Vieira amongst those who could be gone. However, Spurs are set to face competition from the likes of Leeds United (his former club), West Ham, Burnley, Southampton, Leicester and Everton, and that he is likely to cost €10m (£9m).

Having made the move to Serie A, Vieira has somewhat fallen off the radar, but there can be no questioning that he has developed into an impressive holding midfielder.

As per Sofascore, the 22-year-old averaged 1.2 tackles and 3.7 duels won per game last season in the Italian top-flight. Vieira also picked up an astonishing 11 yellow cards and one red in those 27 games for Sampdoria, and that combative approach could see him be a decent back-up to someone like Hojbjerg.

After seeing him deliver a particularly dominant performance for Leeds back in 2017, then Derby County boss and former England manager, Steve McClaren, said: “(Ronaldo) Vieira, wow. At 18 years old he’s got a bright future. He ran the show tonight and gave us a bit of a lesson.”

If Spurs are looking for someone to rotate with Hojbjerg next season in the Premier League, then Vieira could be a shrewd signing for Mourinho.