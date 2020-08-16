Spurs could rue missing out on Lewis Dunk to Chelsea

According to reports, Chelsea are set to beat Tottenham to the signing of Brighton captain Lewis Dunk.

What’s the word?

Having seen Jan Vertonghen leave the club following the end of his contract, and Juan Foyth’s long-term future at the club remaining uncertain, Spurs may have a gap to fill in the centre of defence.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

However, The Sun claim that despite Spurs’ interest in Dunk, their London rivals Chelsea are closing in on a £40m move for the centre-back. The report adds that the England international is a lifelong Blues fan and “believes he is on his way to Stamford Bridge”.

A major Daniel Levy mistake

Despite not playing for one of the Premier League’s traditional big-six sides, Dunk has proven at Brighton that he is among the better defenders in the division.

As per Sofascore, as well as making 1.5 interceptions and 1.1 interceptions per game, the 6 foot 4 powerhouse is a formidable presence when contesting those 50/50 challenges. On the ground, his success rate is at 62%, whilst this jumps to 66% in battles contested in the air.

Should Spurs splash out £40m to sign Lewis Dunk?

Yes Vote No Vote

And as Brighton captain, Dunk has had to be the figurehead for the Seagulls on the pitch, something his teammate Shane Duffy has been quick to point out. He said: “He’s a great leader, a great example for everyone for the club and a lot of the players look up to him here. He realises that.”

Duffy added: “Brighton fans probably don’t want to hear it but he’s destined for big things. It’s only up to him if he wants to go to the very, very top.”

With Spurs losing the experience of Vertonghen, and potentially seeing Foyth walk out the exit door too, bringing in someone of Dunk’s Premier League-proven quality would be massive. Instead, Daniel Levy appears to be watching a summer target of his join one of the north London side’s closest rivals. It’s a double blow for Jose Mourinho, and one that could cause major consequences for next season’s battle for the top four.