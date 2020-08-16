Spurs chasing “remarkable” RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer

After watching first-hand just what RB Leipzig star Marcel Sabitzer could do, it appears Tottenham are very keen on luring their Champions League nemesis to England this summer.

The Austria international was outstanding in Leipzig’s last 16 clash against Spurs earlier this season, including scoring twice in a 3-0 victory in the second leg.

As per Sofascore, his 7.7 match rating was the highest of any player on the pitch, whilst Toby Alderweireld in particular endured a nightmare game – he made no interceptions, lost all four of his aerial duels and conceded possession seven times en route to a dismal 6.4 rating.

Is it Mido or Pedro Mendes? This Spurs quiz will separate the loyal from the fake…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Iago Falque Fernando Llorente

Sabitzer orchestrated Jose Mourinho’s side’s humiliating exit from the competition, but now, according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, the Lilywhites are keen on bringing him to north London.

With 16 goals and 11 assists to his name this season, the 26-year-old has been one of the shining lights of Leipzig’s fantastic run to the semi-finals of the Champions League, with his former manager at the club, Ralf Rangnick, waxing lyrical about him.

Should Spurs bring Marcel Sabitzer to north London?

Yes Vote No Vote

He said: “His development couldn’t have been any better. He has never liked to lose, which I absolutely believe is a positive thing. But he used to get a little too fired up. He has clearly changed for the better and has become a leader. The way he has developed his personality is remarkable. I’ve only rarely experienced something similar.”

It’s the exact kind of mentality Spurs could do with in their squad, and why a move for him this summer could prove to be a stunning signing.