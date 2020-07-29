Tottenham transfer news: Mourinho eyes Ivan Perisic deal

Tottenham Hotspur are hopeful of signing 31-year-old Croatian international, Ivan Perisic on-loan from Inter Milan according to Sky Sports.

Tottenham are keen on securing a loan transfer for the veteran winger, with Bayern Munich unlikely to make his loan move permanent, having signed Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

It is reported that Jose Mourinho is interested in signing the experienced winger as he is very versatile and can even play as a centre-forward. Mourinho wanted to sign Perisic during his time as Manchester United manager; however, vice-chairman Ed Woodward could not secure the deal.

Perisic played 31 times for Bayern Munich last season, scoring six goals and assisting ten. The German giants still have the option to make his loan move permanent, though Inter’s £18m price tag is off-putting due to his troublesome ankle injury throughout the year.

Antonio Conte has stated that Ivan Perisic is not in his plans for next season’s campaign, and he is free to leave on-loan once again if he can find the right club. In addition to this breaking news, it is also thought that Spurs could include winger Erik Lamela as part of a swap deal for the Croatian. It is unclear as to whether or not this would be a permanent move for them both, or solely a one-season loan deal.

Verdict

This would be a great signing for Spurs if they can secure him on-loan on a decent wage, especially during the current pandemic which has impacted the club financially and hindered potential transfer arrivals.

Perisic is proven at the highest level and has all the experience needed to succeed at Tottenham, and the fact that he is so versatile in a similar way to Son Heung-min, he would fill in the place of Harry Kane if injured.

The two-footed winger would certainly fit Spurs’ style of play, and even as a substitute, he would have a great impact on important matches.