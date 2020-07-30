Tottenham are showing interest in Porto’s Luis Diaz

With the transfer window in the Premier League now open, we can definitely expect a sudden influx of different rumours, updates and news almost on a daily basis.

And according to a new report from Record, Tottenham Hotspur are showing interest in Porto’s Luis Diaz. The 23-year-old winger has had a great first season after arriving from Junior FC for a reported fee of £6.5m.

The 13-capped Colombia international is a prolific winger and has even bagged 13 goals and seven assists for Porto throughout the 2019/20 campaign, obviously turning the right heads in the process. And if the same source is to be believed, it was Jose Mourinho who he impressed the most, hence this interest coming from London.

Record also say it’s possible Tottenham go for their man this summer already and even though not much more is out there yet, the youngster is obviously talented and could attract even more interest from other big teams if Mourinho’s men don’t swoop in quickly.

Diaz predominantly plays on the left-wing and is lethal storming down the flank and wreaking havoc in the final third. All the Special One has to do now is sell the idea to Daniel Levy and then, if he makes the funds available, snatch the 23-year-old before it’s too late.

Either way, it seems that they will at least try and get their hands on him this summer.

Verdict

It can be quite an unforgiving task analysing a young talent in his first real season playing for a top team. But Diaz does seem like a promising youngster and it would be a smart idea to get him before other clubs decide to do the same.

And the best thing about him is that he’s capable of slotting basically anywhere across the forward line, essentially giving Mourinho an incredible asset to have. Seeing how he won’t be able to rely on the likes of Harry Kane and Heung-min Son every time, bringing in some with a dose of energy, lethality and hunger could do Spurs well indeed.

That, along with some other potential signings, could be exactly what they need for a successful 2020/21 season.