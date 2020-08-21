Spurs’ shock move for Rhian Brewster would just be Troy Parrott 2.0

If you thought Tottenham Hotspur’s move for arch-rival midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles was mad, then fresh reports linking them to another Premier League youngster may be the tip of the iceberg…

What’s the word?

According to Football Insider, Spurs are plotting a shock loan swoop for Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster, who is quite the coveted figure this transfer window.

It’s claimed that Jose Mourinho’s priority has shifted to finding a viable backup to Harry Kane and the 20-year-old is on their radar once again after failing to sign him two years ago prior to him signing his first pro deal at Anfield.

Who should Spurs sign as Kane's number two?

Brewster is with Liverpool for pre-season currently but also has the likes of Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United interested in signing him temporarily.

Parrott 2.0?

Not only will Spurs find it hard to land the young sensation because they could be rivals for a place in the top four, but also because they’ll struggle to provide the game time he needs to progress.

Brewster has just returned from a fruitful spell in the Championship where he scored 11 goals in just 21 starts, so the natural progression would be to hand him an opportunity in the Reds’ first-team or see if another top-flight team could guarantee him valuable match experience.

It’s no secret that Mourinho needs another striker after the north Londoners crashed out of all cup competitions during Kane’s injury absence at the start of the year, but the Portuguese boss didn’t lean on their own starlet, Troy Parrott, so why would he do any different with Brewster.

The Irishman has since gone out on loan to Millwall, which only emphasises the need for an attacking addition but it seems hard to envisage Brewster in the Spurs strip.

Brewster has been lauded as many things during his short career to date, including “special” and “just exceptional” so there’s no denying that he’d be a very good addition in north London.

But it’s just not plausible whatsoever.

