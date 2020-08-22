Spurs begin preliminary talks with Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik

Having seen Tottenham struggle when Harry Kane was out injured last season, it’s no surprise to see Jose Mourinho being keen on bringing in some attacking reinforcements this summer.

The Lilywhites won just three out of the eight Premier League games that their talisman missed due to a thigh muscle rupture, including defeats to the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Wolves.

Now, Football Insider claim that Spurs are closing in on the signing of a new striker and that the north London side have made multiple enquiries in recent weeks.

The report adds that “tentative talks have been held with Napoli front man Arkadiusz Milik”, with the Poland international enjoying an impressive 2019/2020 campaign in Italy.

The 26-year-old struck 11 goals in just 26 Serie A matches, as well as adding a further three in the Champions League. Milik’s quality is something Spurs could desperately do with as they seek some back-up for Kane, with Italian journalist Bruno Longhi waxing lyrical about him.

He said: “I really like Milik. He does wonderful things with the ball, even acrobatics and he is a great striker.” Having featured prominently for both Ajax and Napoli, the Polish star has got the kind of pedigree that Mourinho would surely love, and it’s why reports of early negotiations for his signing are very promising.