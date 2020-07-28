Spurs can finally replace Eriksen with “gifted” £10m transfer target

Football.London reporter Alasdair Gold has dropped a major transfer claim this week as Tottenham Hotspur gear up for a busy summer of activity.

What’s the word?

According to the Spurs journalist, the north London outfit have Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell on their radar following the Canaries’ relegation from the Premier League.

Would you like to see Cantwell at Spurs?

Absolutely! Vote No way! Vote

It’s also believed that Jose Mourinho could test the water with the Championship newcomers with young right-back Max Aarons also a player that the Portuguese manager admirers.

What sort of fee the English talent would command very much remains to be seen – Transfermarkt value Cantwell at £18m whilst the Daily Star have mooted £10m amid interest from Sheffield United.

Eriksen successor

Spurs have plenty of positions that are in need of revamping but Mourinho still hasn’t found a true number ten akin to Christian Eriksen at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He’s often gone to Giovani Lo Celso, who seemingly is better suited to a box-to-box role, and Dele Alli, who has been in and out of the side since the 57-year-old’s appointment in November.

Cantwell can be the man to fill that void, especially as he’s been dubbed the next Alli.

And it’s easy to see why.

Per WhoScored, the 22-year-old has provided six goals and two assists whilst averaging 1.3 dribbles, 1.1 shots and 0.9 key passes per game for a side rock-bottom in the PL. Imagine what he could do with the likes of Heung-min Son, Steven Bergwijn and Harry Kane around him.

1 of 25 True or False: Jose Mourinho notoriously suffers from a second-season curse. True False

In a similar vein to Spurs’ Englishman, Cantwell is often the man to provide late bursts into the box – another trait that was akin to Eriksen, who bagged ten goals in his final full season in north London.

The promising attacking midfielder has regularly received raving reviews, ranging from being the “most gifted” in Norwich’s system to having “god-given” abilities.

At just £10m, it presents extremely low-risk, so Daniel Levy would be foolish not to make the most of another’s misfortune here. Cantwell would be a most welcome addition in north London.

AND in other news, Spurs can land £10m bargain in reported striker transfer target…