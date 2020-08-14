Spurs news: Mourinho might get second chance to land £90m superstar

Even though their season was not as steady and as straightforward as it usually is, Juventus have still managed to clinch another Serie A title at the end of 2019/20. But their campaign finished in flames as they were eliminated from the Champions League by underdogs Lyon, resulting in Maurizio Sarri losing his job as well.

Now the legendary Andrea Pirlo has taken over the Bianconeri but another problem looms: their wage bill is apparently through the roof and the Italians might be forced to sell some of their stars this summer. Which brings us to the latest report from La Gazzetta dello Sport that says Paulo Dybala is back on the market and Tottenham Hotspur might be given a second chance to snatch him away from Turin.

Of course, this is a story of old and the Argentine was close to making a move to the Premier League last year, having fallen out of favour at Juventus, but in the end, remained and thrived in the team instead.

The same source, however, claims that it would take around €100million (£90m) to snatch him away from the Italian champions. Manchester United are also mentioned as potential suitors but seeing how they are busy chasing Jadon Sancho and have already brought in Bruno Fernandes, the path is clear for Spurs.

This would indeed require Daniel Levy to open the warchest and spend more than ever before but Dybala seems worth every penny.

Will they finally pull the trigger? Only time will tell.

Verdict

It does seem like Spurs have an ideal situation here and all they have to do it spend some money. It’s almost impossible to get such high-quality players without actually spending the big bucks and therefore, Levy shouldn’t be afraid to invest this time around.

Dybala’s performances have increased his value once again but that also means Spurs would be getting an incredible player in return.