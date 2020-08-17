Spurs news: Mourinho close to sealing transfer for former England man, medical imminent

These have been some rough months for former England no1, Joe Hart. But even though it seemed he wouldn’t get a proper chance at the top anymore, the latest report from TalkSPORT states the goalkeeper is set for a surprise move to Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The same source claims Jose Mourinho is looking to boost his club’s homegrown quota of British players by adding Hart to the squad. The 33-year-old is, of course, a free agent following his departure from Burnley and is very keen to complete the transfer.

Premier League clubs are only allowed 17 foreign players in their 25-man squads so this is a way for the Special One to ‘balance the books’ and add some quality reinforcements at the same time.

Even though he hasn’t played at the top level for a while, the former Manchester City goalkeeper can still offer a lot and will most likely be back-up to both club captain Hugo Lloris and Argentine Paulo Gazzaniga. But it seems he won’t mind that in the slightest.

SkySports’ Simon Stone was quick to offer another update on the transfer, saying the medical is imminent and this is essentially a done deal for Spurs.

All that remains is for us to wait for the official announcement and the grand return of a man who thought he had lost everything.

Verdict

Hart may not be a superstar signing nor will he necessarily slot right into the team that often but he may be just what Mourinho needs in terms of leadership, experience and just pure bench depth.

Of course both Lloris and Gazzaniga might be ahead of him in the pecking order but the Special One can count on Hart to perform whenever he gives him a chance.

Only time will tell what kind of an effect he’ll have on the London outfit.