Spurs news: Mourinho ready to sacrifice Ndombele to land £45.2m star

Even though their season wasn’t crowned with any silverware in the end, Inter Milan were still quite successful overall. Alongside the surging Atalanta, they pushed Juventus to the final days of Serie A and were a genuine threat to their domestic dominance.

But Antonio Conte might still have to revamp the squad if they are to move forward and according to Sport Mediaset (via Sempre Inter), the Nerazzurri are willing to sell their prized asset, Milan Skriniar, and Tottenham Hotspur are among the teams who have taken a liking to the defender.

The Slovakian star has seemingly slipped down the pecking order over in Italy and that could make him available in the ongoing summer transfer window. Alongside Spurs, teams like Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United were mentioned, meaning Jose Mourinho could face stern competition for the centre-back’s signature.

For that reason, he’s willing to sweeten the deal by potentially including Tanguy Ndombele in the negotiations, as the same source claims, in an attempt to maybe lower the Italian’s asking price of €50m (£45.2m).

Still, the papers don’t exactly say whether this is a deal that Inter would indeed accept but it is a way for Mourinho to make it a bit more attractive if nothing else.

It would be quite difficult for Spurs to compete with the likes of Real, City and United financially so this could be the way to go for the Special One and his crew.

Only time will tell how successful they’ll be in that.

Verdict

He may have fallen down the pecking order just a bit but Skriniar is still very much a top-quality defender who would undoubtedly boost Spurs’ backline. After all, they are in need of reinforcements and this signing could be a big statement for the Premier League side.

But first, however, they will have to fend off other European giants and convince Inter they are the club to do business with.